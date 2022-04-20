‘Localised issues’ for Cork game, says residents' group

RESIDENTS in the Ballintemple area said that there were “localised issues” following the Munster hurling championship game last Sunday.

The Ballintemple Area Residents’ Association (BARA) have called on Cork GAA to secure remote parking and provide shuttle buses for fans to help alleviate the lack of parking spaces.

An attendance in the region of 35,000 attended last Sunday’s clash between Cork and Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Following the game, several residents in the Ballintemple area posted pictures of cars being parked illegally on Twitter.

A spokesperson for the Ballintemple Area Residents’ Association told The Echo the efforts from the various stakeholders including the GAA, the Gardaí and the Cork City Council were appreciated, but there were some localised issues.

“The efforts made by the GAA, Gardaí and Cork City Council were clear to see on Sunday and are appreciated. Individual responses from some match goers caused some localised issues.

“Often the smaller games such as club matches can cause more disruption as there is usually significantly less Garda input.”

The added: “No remote parking seemed to be offered last Sunday and in future we would like to see signage to divert to city car parks.

“There was littering such as cans, bottles, and plastic cups but there were sanitation crews in place, so this was cleaned up well.”

The GAA was contacted for comment.