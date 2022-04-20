Temporary accommodation prepared for 320 Ukrainian refugees at Cork venue

Efforts are underway to prepare accommodation for 320 Ukrainian refugees at Millstreet’s Green Glens Arena.

The accommodation is being prepared at the site’s indoor facility which has previously hosted the Eurovision Song Contest, political rallies, concerts and conferences.

The Millstreet arena is perhaps best known for its equestrian events and it is poised to welcome riders, owners and spectators back for its horse trials event from June 1-5. Pic: Larry Cummins

The Millstreet arena is perhaps best known for its equestrian events and it is poised to welcome riders, owners and spectators back for its horse trials event from June 1-5.

In a statement, Millstreet Green Glens Arena said: “The horse world has been united in trying to help the Ukrainian effort, but Millstreet is thought to be the only equestrian centre to house refugees.”

Millstreet director Thomas Duggan said: “We have the space and we very much want to help so we offered the use of our facilities to the Irish Government. We are very happy to provide shelter to those so desperately in need."

Reports today suggest that in the region of 70 Ukrainian refugees will arrive at the centre this evening, with the facility expected to have reached capacity by later this week.