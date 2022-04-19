25,000 cigarettes seized during two operations in Cork

Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 12:28

The seizures represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of €14,000.
The seized cigarettes, which included brands such as ‘L&M’ and ‘Marlboro’, had a combined retail value of almost €18,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €14,000.

Mary Corcoran

Officers from Revenue seized in the region of 25,000 cigarettes during two separate operations in Cork at the weekend.

Approximately 17,000 cigarettes were seized during a search of a container vessel in Ringaskiddy. The vessel, registered in Singapore, had arrived from Costa Rica.

In a separate operation, approximately 8,000 cigarettes were seized during a search of a merchant vessel in Tivoli. The vessel, registered in Denmark, had arrived from the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for Revenue said that the seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295,” the spokesperson added.

Investigations are ongoing. 

