Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 20:55

Ukrainian refugees at North Cork centre ‘doing well’ after bout of illness

A total of 46 Ukrainian refugees were placed in emergency rest centre accommodation in Banteer on Saturday, with Cork County Council yesterday stating that “a number of refugees complained of feeling unwell upon arrival”.
Ukrainian refugees who were taken to hospital following a bout of illness at the weekend are described as “doing well” today.

Amy Nolan

“Medical assistance was called immediately and medical help was present on-site overnight.

“The HSE's Public Health Unit has been mobilised and the centre currently has restricted access while the matter is being addressed,” the council said in a statement.

In an update today, a spokesperson for the council said the condition of those unwell has improved.

“Those who were ill were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and were discharged a short while later.

“They have returned to the centre and are doing well,” the spokesperson said.

Whilst the details of the illness have not been confirmed, it is understood that those who were treated had complained of symptoms similar to a vomiting bug.

Appeal for people to teach Ukrainians English

