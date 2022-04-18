Cork’s video game star RED-dy to meet fans at comic con

A HOLLYHILL native, who stars in one of the world’s most popular and highest-rated video games, will have the chance to come face to face with some of his most die-hard fans when he returns home for Dublin Comic Con 2022.

Michael Mellamphy shot to fame after securing the role of the infamous and loveable rogue Sean Maguire in Red Dead Redemption 2. His character is described as a “cocky young Irish man who comes from a long line of criminals and political dissidents”.

The game is presented through both first- and third-person perspectives. It offers players the opportunity to roam around freely in an interactive open world with gameplay elements including shootouts, heists, hunting, horseback riding, interacting with non-player characters, and maintaining the character’s honour rating through moral choices and deeds. A bounty system similar to the “wanted” system from the Grand Theft Auto franchise results in the wrath of law enforcement and bounty hunters in response to crimes committed by the player.

Mellamphy, who is also a creative director with Origin theatre company in New York, has been inundated with letters and gifts from fans of the computer game which he said have been very uplifting. He is currently part of the online platform cameo which sees celebrities create messages for fans in exchange for a fee. The actor said he is most looking forward to returning to Ireland for Dublin Comic Con 2022 taking place on August 6 and August 7.

“The one thing that really helped me through Covid was the fans,” Michael said.

“They were so creative and would be sending me the artwork of Sean Maguire which I really enjoyed. There was so much of it sent to me along with pieces of fan fiction. The fans are just brilliant and there is never any negativity. I even got sent beer based on the character that was made by a small brewery called Sean Maguire Red Irish Ale. I loved hearing the stories from the fans.

“For instance, there was one girl’s horseriding group that could no longer meet during Covid. They were trying to think of ways they could interact so decided to go horseback riding in the game together instead.It’s stories like this that make me so excited about actually meeting the fans face to face.”

Mr Mellamphy outlined the appeal of Red Dead Redemption 2.

“There is a story that is inevitable depending on how you interact with the world in the game.

“If you don’t play by good morals then the results will inevitably be negative. This will offer you a different flavour of what you are experiencing.”

Michael has starred alongside a string of A-list stars since moving to New York including Ferris Bueller’s Day off actor Matthew Broderick. The pair starred alongside each other in The Seafarer which opened off-Broadway back in 2018.

“Matthew Broderick and I shared a dressing room,” Michael laughed.

“He was a great guy to work with and extremely professional. He and Sarah Jessica Parker were wonderful and very supportive. On opening night my wife came along and had no idea she was even sitting next to Sarah Jessica Parker.”

Michael’s next project will be Origin Theatre’s production of Kees Roorda’s A Kid Like Rishi with Origin Theatre will star Atandwa Kani of Black Panther fame, Sung Yun Cho ( The Blacklist) and Kaili Vernoff ( Red Dead Redemption 2).