Free beatboxing workshops coming to Cork

THE organisers of the Cork Midsummer Festival are looking for participants to join free beatboxing workshops in June.

The music workshops will be run in partnership with Battersea Arts Centre Beatbox Academy, a London-based collective of beatboxers, singers, rappers, and poets.

The sessions are taking place ahead of the acclaimed beatbox event 'Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster', which will be performed at The Everyman Palace Theatre during the Cork Midsummer Festival.

Organisers said that the workshops will be a special opportunity for 10 to 21 year olds to learn the skills of beatboxing.

"Learn to beatbox, jam with other young musicians, improve your vocal techniques and make your own music using nothing but your mouths, from Hip Hop and Grime to R&B and Dubstep," organisers said.

"Come for an hour, or all day, share and learn new skills. We welcome all skill levels, whether you are new to singing and beatboxing or are a more experienced performer and beatboxer."

The workshops will be led by hip-hop artist Conrad Murray from 14 - 16 June 2022.

Those attending will also be invited to perform the music they make as an opening for 'Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster' on June 17 and 18.

This year's Cork Midsummer Festival will run from June 15 to 26, with US singer Sharon Van Etten headlining Cork Opera House.

More details are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Those interested in the beatboxing workshops can email susan@corkmidsummer.com to learn more.