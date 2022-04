MUNSTER Technological University (MTU) has said that while it does not currently have plans to develop a campus development on the northside of the city if, in the future, options arise for sustainable development of new higher education facilities on the northside, it “will consider such options in detail”.

A spokesperson for the university made the comment following a meeting between representatives from MTU and Sinn Féin TDs for Cork city, Thomas Gould and Donnchadh Ó’Laoghaire.

The meeting came just weeks after Deputy Gould had called for the development of a university campus on the northside of the city in the Dáil.

Mr Gould has said that he believes it is imperative for universities to have a presence on the northside as he said it “would send a clear message to students who may not have traditionally considered university that there is a place for them”.

He raised the issue again during the recent meeting with MTU representatives and said while it is disappointing there are no immediate plans for such a campus, “there was general consensus that it should be the next step”.

“It was great to hear about all of the ways that MTU attracts and retains students from areas that may not normally attend third-level. The northside campus would be a real step forward in this,” he said.

Mr Gould said he expects to meet with MTU again in the future to discuss the matter.

A spokesperson for MTU said: “As matters stand, MTU enrols a significant number of students from the northside and will continue to do so in the future.

“In the event that options arise for sustainable development of new higher education facilities on the northside, MTU will consider such options in detail.”