Gardaí issue advice for those travelling home from today's Cork v Limerick match

AN Garda Síochana has issued advice for those travelling home from today's Munster championship hurling match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Heavy traffic was reported in the area prior to the match, which began at 4pm.

A number of roads near the stadium were temporarily closed from 10am including Ardfoyle/ Park Avenue, Blackrock Road/ Maryville, and Monahan’s Road/ Link Road.

Access was available for residents only at Boreenmanna Rd/ Churchyard Lane, Blackrock Rd/ Churchyard Lane, Boreenmanna Rd/ Crab Lane, Blackrock Rd/ Crab Lane as of 1pm.

Access was also restricted between Centre park Rd and Monahan Rd.

Lengthy traffic management advice was posted on the Garda Síochana Southern Region Facebook page ahead of the game, including recommended routes.

Gardaí asked attendees to use public or shared transport where possible.

"Following the game, we would ask that everyone follows the direction of Gardaí and stewards," gardaí said.

"The attendance is expected to be in the region of 35,000 so we would ask for everyone to have patience when leaving the stadium and its environs."

It was added that pedestrians will be given priority after the match and vehicles will be held for pedestrian safety.