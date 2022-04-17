Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 16:00

Gardaí issue advice for those travelling home from today's Cork v Limerick match

Gardaí are asking everyone to have patience when leaving the stadium and its environs
Gardaí issue advice for those travelling home from today's Cork v Limerick match

Heavy traffic was reported in the area prior to the match, which began at 4pm. 

Martha Brennan

AN Garda Síochana has issued advice for those travelling home from today's Munster championship hurling match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Heavy traffic was reported in the area prior to the match, which began at 4pm. 

A number of roads near the stadium were temporarily closed from 10am including Ardfoyle/ Park Avenue, Blackrock Road/ Maryville, and Monahan’s Road/ Link Road.

Access was available for residents only at Boreenmanna Rd/ Churchyard Lane, Blackrock Rd/ Churchyard Lane, Boreenmanna Rd/ Crab Lane, Blackrock Rd/ Crab Lane as of 1pm.

Access was also restricted between Centre park Rd and Monahan Rd.

Lengthy traffic management advice was posted on the Garda Síochana Southern Region Facebook page ahead of the game, including recommended routes.

Gardaí asked attendees to use public or shared transport where possible.

"Following the game, we would ask that everyone follows the direction of Gardaí and stewards," gardaí said. 

"The attendance is expected to be in the region of 35,000 so we would ask for everyone to have patience when leaving the stadium and its environs."

It was added that pedestrians will be given priority after the match and vehicles will be held for pedestrian safety.

Read More

TD calls for free public WiFi in Cork

More in this section

Pictures: A great sense of joy as Easter celebrated at the Lough  Pictures: A great sense of joy as Easter celebrated at the Lough 
GP surgery stock Dozens unwell at North Cork centre for Ukrainian refugees 
'We are broken by what we saw at the Ukraine border': Cork Penny Dinners volunteers devastated as hundreds of refugees arrive in freezing temperatures  'We are broken by what we saw at the Ukraine border': Cork Penny Dinners volunteers devastated as hundreds of refugees arrive in freezing temperatures 
<p>President of Ireland of Ireland Michael D Higgins lays a wreath during 1916 commemorations at the GPO on O'Connell Street Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos</p>

Easter Rising marked by President and Taoiseach with military ceremony at the GPO

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more