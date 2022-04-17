Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 08:00

65th Cork Business Association awards ceremony set to take place

Over 30 local businesses have been nominated across 11 categories, including Best New Business, Best Cork Family Business, Best Cork Hotel and Best Cork Restaurant
Martha Brennan

OVER 20,000 votes have been cast for this year's Cork Business Association (CBA) Awards.

The awards, which are sponsored by JCD, Centra and Peninsula and The Irish Examiner, recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working across varied sectors of business in Cork City.

This year's judges include Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher, Moira Grassick of Peninsula Ireland, Mark Deveraux of JCD Group, Niamh Skally of Centra, Seamus Heaney, Head of Visit Cork, Kevin Herlihy, CBA President, and Alan Healy of the Irish Examiner. 

The awards will be presented following the CBA President's Dinner, where a number of Cork’s top hotel chefs collaborate with award-winning local producers to create a ‘Taste of Cork’ menu every year.

The executive head chefs chosen for this year’s event are Shane O’Brien of Hayfield Manor, Chris O’Sullivan of Cork International Hotel, Stuart Dardis of Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Kevin Brady of Trident Hotel Kinsale, Meeran Manzor of The Blue Haven Kinsale and Aidan O’Driscoll of Vienna Woods.

"The prestigious event is always a highlight for local businesses and foodies. It’s the ‘Cork dinner party you can’t miss’ because of its renowned emphasis on showcasing the best local produce that can be found in Cork," a spokesperson said.

Funds raised at the dinner will be donated to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal. 

Cork businesswoman up for CEO of the year at prestigious national awards

cork business
