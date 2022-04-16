Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 12:30

Huge turnout for 'Save Ballymartle Woods' campaign

Following extensive work by the community members involved, proposals were submitted for a new public walkway to be created in the woods 
An event was held in Ballymartle Woods last weekend to garner support for the campaign, which was attended by Cork County Council members and local Green Party representatives.Picture: Anna Maria Mullally.

Martha Brennan

A COMMUNITY group has come together to fight the development of a glamping site in a Cork woodland.

The ‘Save Ballymartle Woods’ campaign was set up after the state forestry agency, Coillte, announced the sale of a tract of the woods, located near Kinsale, to a local landowner for the potential development of a glamping site.

Following extensive work by the community members involved, proposals were submitted to the agency for a new public walkway to be created in the woods instead. Coillte have since paused the sale of the land while it reviews the proposals.

“Coillte has claimed that the woods are not used by the public for recreation. In fact, the woods are one of the only recreational locations for the locals within the area,” a representative said.

“The group has plans for walkways, such as the Clontead Way for children to travel to and from school in Belgooly. They also have plans to enhance the walkways within the woodland area that are for sale.” 

An event was held in the area last weekend to garner support for the campaign, which was attended by Cork County Council members Liam Quaide and Alan Coleman.

Local Green Party representatives Marc Ó Riain and Gavin Owens also lent their support on the day.

