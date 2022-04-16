Cork businesswoman up for CEO of the year at prestigious national awards

CORK businesswoman Sinéad Dunphy has been shortlisted for the CEO of the year award at the Image PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards taking place on Wednesday.

Ms Dunphy, the managing director and CEO of Cork-based events and marketing company Eventi Management, has been nominated for her achievements in leading her company over the past few years.

This has involved perseverance through the Covid-19 pandemic and becoming one of the top consultant firms for festivals and arts organisations, with clients across the island of Ireland. “I am truly honoured to be considered for this award, especially among some incredible women in business,” said Ms Dunphy.

“I have worked hard for myself, my company, and my team and I feel being shortlisted for the CEO of the year award is a real signifier that as a business we are coming through the final hardships of the pandemic, and I can finally return to what I do best, and what I love best, working on fantastic, creative events with some amazing clients.

“To come through the pandemic stronger than ever and to be nominated for a national award is something I could never have imagined this time last year and I feel so proud of the work I’ve done, my achievements, and how far I’ve come with Eventi,” she said.

With a career in business and the arts spanning more than 20 years, Ms Dunphy has been involved in the arts as a performer, producer, director, and event organiser of many prestigious arts festivals, shows, and events.

She set up her own company, Eventi Management, in the summer of 2019.

Eventi Management is also nominated for the best professional service award at the Cork Business Association (CBA) awards on April 23.