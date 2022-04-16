Killeagh gearing up for May Sunday arts festival

THE organisers of Cork’s May Sunday Festival are gearing up to welcome the public back to Glenbower Wood this May bank holiday weekend.

The festival announced its programme for 2022 this week, with several free events planned from April 29 to May 2 in Killeagh.

“The first Sunday in May has heralded the transition to summer in Killeagh village for nearly 200 years,” a spokesperson for the festival said.

“The May Sunday Festival is thrilled to announce its 2022 programme, which invites you to immerse yourself in the beautiful natural surroundings of Glenbower Wood and to get in touch with your own creativity.”

The historic festival first began in the 1800s, becoming a yearly event where the woods would be open to the public to celebrate the first Sunday in May. It began spilling out in the streets from the 1920s, featuring music, dancing, food, and activities.

The festival was paused in 2001 and revived in 2018 by Greywood Arts.

This year will see the return of the festival once more following the pandemic, with a circus performance from Riuchi planned for the opening night.

Day two will feature a fundraiser with music by the Lazy River Band and an arts and crafts market, while Women in Ceremony will offer guided journeys through the forest on Sunday.

The cornerstone of the festival, the Open Air Dance and Picnic, will also take place on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, with music from Mick Mangan and Mark Ansboro and a food truck.

The festival will wrap up on Monday with a murder mystery dog walk and a Family Fun Day at Killeagh GAA. Writing and art workshops will also take place across the weekend.

“This year's festival celebrates life, light and live performance,” said Jessica Bonenfant Coogan, Artistic Director at Greywood Arts.

“It is steeped in ritual, yet creates new traditions for the people who live in — and love — the area. After two long, pandemic-dominated years, we all deserve the chance to connect with one another in a beautiful, creative setting."