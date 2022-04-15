Unsettled Easter weekend forecast for Cork

Cork is set for unsettled weather over the Easter weekend, according to Met Éireann.

What is set to be a dry start to the Easter weekend with spells of hazy sunshine on Saturday, will become unsettled with widespread rainfall expected on Sunday.

After a mainly dry night tonight, Saturday is set to be a mostly dry day with some spells of hazy sunshine for a time.

Met Éireann has forecast that it will be cloudy with drizzle along the southern and southwestern coastal parts with thicker cloud and more persistent rain moving into western counties later in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will reach between 12 to 16 degrees, with mostly moderate, occasionally fresh and gusty, south to southeast winds.

Sunday will be wet with widespread falls of rain early, followed by heavy showers with the chance of hail.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees are expected but it will turn cooler as the rain clears with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Sunday night is set to be dry with clear spells, though scattered showers will feed into western coastal areas.

A cold night is forecast with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in light southwest breezes.

Monday will be a cooler day with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, some possibly heavy with hail across the north.

Highest temperatures of just 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds are expected.