Cork's John Spillane to release live version of iconic song 'The Dance of the Cherry Trees'

CORK songwriter, John Spillane, is set to release a live version of his iconic song, ‘The Dance of the Cherry Trees’, which also features on his forthcoming album In Another Light.

‘The Dance of the Cherry Trees’ is the first single from In Another Light an album that was recorded live at the Right Here Right Now Festival at Cork Opera House last year.

John is joined on the track by Pauline Scanlon with the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, conducted that night by John O’Brien and orchestrated by Paul Frost.

The artist said the song has many adventures. “The Dance of the Cherry Trees’ was first released as a single in April 2002 and has received much airplay down the years around the world and at home. The song has had many adventures. It took me to Japan in 2003, the home of the cherry trees. It is like my ‘Fairytale of New York’ in that it gets a burst of radio play every year in its own season,” he said.

The two-time Meteor award winner added: “The song then got more radio play than ever in 2020 in the first Covid year. Everybody stopped and suddenly noticed the spring blossom. Like a tree, the song has grown some tree rings in the 20 years.

“There’s a riff in there that was composed by Peter O’Toole, one of the Hothouse Flowers, who produced the first single, and there are some lovely notes in there as well that came from Donogh Hennessy the great traditional guitarist,” he said.

This new live version of ‘The Dance of the Cherry Trees’ will be accompanied by an imaginative video, directed by Alan Doherty, said John.

“The idea for this Cherry Trees video came from my manager Ciara O’Leary Fitzpatrick. It was a pleasure to work with Alan, who is a positive creative artist. It was wonderful to work with my eight-year-old granddaughter Sofia who stars in this lovely video.”

John Spillane is renowned as a musician, songwriter, performer, recording artist, storyteller, poet, and dreamer. Rooted in people, place, and story, his music transports the listener, and his live performances captivate audiences.

John’s extensive back catalogue begins with the 1997 album The Wells of the World. The Cork musician will soon be embarking on a nationwide tour that features three concerts in Cork.

These include Saturday, April 30 in Sea Church, Ballycotton, Sunday, May 1 in The Drimoleague Inn, and Sunday, May 15 The Mall Arts Centre, Youghal.