Big game in the Páirc this Sunday; Gardaí issue safety guidelines ahead of the Munster championship tie

A crowd of around 35,000 is expected to attend this Sunday’s Munster senior hurling championship game between Cork and Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh which has a 4pm throw-in.

The Gardaí have issued a number of safety guidelines for spectators ahead of this Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated game.

Car parks in the city centre are open and within easy walking distance of the stadium, pedestrians will be given priority after the match and vehicles will be held for pedestrian safety.

Any person in possession of Official GAA car passes is to approach the stadium from the Victoria Road roundabout. People are urged to use public or shared transport where possible. The 202 Bus from Merchants Quay will depart every twenty minutes to Mahon Point.

The Gardaí have advised that parking will be available in city-centre car parks and people are reminded to not block entrances to housing estates, business premises or parks.

Supporters have also been reminded not to park on footpaths, in disabled spaces or bus stops or in an area that may restrict access for emergency vehicles.

Buses and coaches have been advised to park on the Boreenmanna Road faced for the South City Link Road for after match priority, while casual trading will only be permitted under licence on the Centre Park Road.

From 10am parts of Monahan Road and Maryville will be closed, as follows: Ardfoyle/Park Avenue, Blackrock Road/Maryville and Monahan’s Road/Link Road.

From 1pm the following areas will be closed with access for residents only: Boreenmanna Road/ Churchyard Lane, Blackrock Road/Churchyard Lane, Boreenmanna Road/ Crab Lane and Blackrock Road/Crab Lane.

There will also be restricted access onto Centre Park Road and Monahan Road.

The drop-off area for taxis is on Victoria Road, just before the Marina Walk and all other large public service vehicles are to be set down and picked up on the Boreenmanna Road, near the Maxol filling station.

The stadium can be accessed by foot only from the city centre via Centre Park Road and Monahan Road, which is a 15-minute walk to the stadium.

The stadium can be accessed from the Boreenmanna Road via Churchyard lane, Maryville which is a ten-minute walk to the stadium while the 202 bus travels from the city to Blackrock village. The bus drops and picks up at Ballintemple, which is a two-minute walk to the stadium, via Maryville.

After the game, the Gardaí has requested that everyone follows the direction of Gardaí and stewards when leaving the stadium and its environs.