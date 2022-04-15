Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 10:16

Six-hour long gig to take place at Cork pub today in aid of Ukraine appeal

The gig will feature 30-minute sets from various bands. 
A six-hour long gig will kick off in Fred Zeppelins bar on Parliament Street this afternoon in aid of the Irish Red Cross appeal for Ukraine. Stock picture.

Amy Nolan

A six-hour long gig will kick off in Fred Zeppelins bar on Parliament Street this afternoon in aid of the Irish Red Cross appeal for Ukraine.

The gig will feature 30-minute sets by God Alone, The Love Buzz, The Wha, Audible Joes, Messyng, The Drive, Iona and more. 

The night will also feature local Djs downstairs with all proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross appeal for Ukraine.

Due to the small capacity of the venue, Freds has stated that in order to ensure the event raises as much money as possible for the Irish Red Cross appeal for Ukraine and that people get to see their favourite band, they have broken the day into six ticket categories with the various acts in different time slots.

Doors are from 3pm today, with the first acts taking to the stage at 4:45pm. 

Tickets cost €10 and are available to purchase here

