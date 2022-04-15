Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 07:00

Cork hotel employees celebrated at City Hall

Klara Vrlika won the National Irish Hotels Federation Employee of the Year Award and the Cork National Irish Hotels Federation Employee of the Year Award for her work at Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa
The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, held a reception in City Hall to honour the Irish Hotels Federation Cork Branch Employee of the Year nominees and to present the award for the Cork Branch Employee of the Year Award this week. Picture: Brian Lougheed.

Martha Brennan

A SENIOR Cork hotel receptionist has been announced as the winner of both the National Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Employee of the Year Award and the Cork National Irish Hotels Federation Employee of the Year Award.

Klara Vrlika was honoured for her work at Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa.

Ms Vrlika first joined the hotel as a receptionist in 2019 and was soon promoted to senior receptionist. She was also chosen by management as a candidate for a three-year Trainee Manager Development programme at Munster Technological University.

“Over the last year, amongst the backdrop of restrictions and the uncertainty that came with it, Klara has always offered a knowing smile, words of reassurance and willingness to go above and beyond to ensure guests are happy and comfortable,” a spokesperson said.

Ms Vrlika and her fellow Cork IHF nominees were welcomed to a celebratory reception at City Hall this week by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, who presented Ms Vrlika with her award.

“Congratulations to all the nominees who represented their hotels from across Cork county and city," Mr Kelleher said.

"In particular to Klara Vrlika, who was announced the winner not only of the Cork IHF Awards but also came out on top at the recent National Irish Hotels Federation Employee of the Year Awards – a first for a very proud Cork IHF Branch."

Joe Kennedy, Chair of Cork IHF, thanked the Lord Mayor on the night and congratulated Ms Vrlika and all the nominees on their achievements.

Mr Kennedy also commended Philip Spillane, Maintenance Manager at The Maritime Hotel, Bantry, on being named Cork IHF Manager of the Year.

“Our awards aim to recognise and reward the hospitality industry’s hard-working people, and this was undoubtedly the right time to honour the exceptional work and outstanding contribution that our Cork IHF employees undertake each day and in particular over the past challenging year,” Mr Kennedy said.

“I am delighted that this year we will also be recognising a Cork IHF Manager of the Year. Many congratulations to Philip Spillane, who is the winner of this inaugural award”

