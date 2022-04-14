Cork Airport to welcome over 60,000 passengers this Easter

CORK Airport is set to welcome over 60,000 passengers during the Easter break.

The airport shared the news earlier today, saying that it was confident that this year will bring a strong recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

A representative from the airport said that this summer is forecasted to be the busiest in three years, with seat capacity 101% higher this month than it was in April 2019.

“This is strong evidence that Cork Airport is quickly rebounding and is poised to continue the growth trajectory experienced prior to the pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

The high passenger figures come after the airport announced over 40 routes for its 2022 summer schedule, including new additions such as a daily service to Manchester and Edinburgh, a service to Birmingham, and services to Venice, Pisa, Alghero, and Valencia.

Commenting on the figures, Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said: “We are delighted that this Easter break will see such huge passenger numbers travelling to and from Cork Airport.

“The Easter break passenger figures are a strong testament to the tremendous work being done at Cork Airport to recover route connectivity.

"With the return of customer confidence in international air travel, it has been a very positive start to 2022 in which Cork Airport expects to welcome over 2 million passengers.

“This represents a 77% recovery on 2019 and we are committed to continuing this recovery throughout 2022 and beyond.”

With the busy week ahead, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport between 90 and 120 minutes before their flight is due to board.

Passengers are also advised to prepare their hand luggage before they travel to the airport, paying careful attention to liquids, gels, and pastes, and allow sufficient time to travel to the airport and park their car in order to avoid delays.