Man accused of threat to kill at Cork Wetherspoon’s

THE Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial by judge and jury for a 49-year-old man who has been remanded in custody for another fortnight on charges of producing a steak knife and threatening to kill a man at Wetherspoon’s in Cork City last Christmas.

Adrian Henry of Cork Simon Community is accused of threatening to kill a man on December 28 at Wetherspoon’s outlet The Linen Weaver, on Paul St.

Adrian Henry is also charged with producing a steak knife capable of inflicting a serious injury.

Inspector Margaret Murrell informed Cork District Court that the DPP had directed trial by indictment in this case.

The DPP also directed that the accused could enter a signed plea of guilty at Cork District Court and be sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Henry in custody with consent to High Court bail until April 20.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that the High Court had granted bail on condition the defendant would provide an address to the satisfaction of gardaí.

Mr Buttimer said Mr Henry had provided an address of a friend’s house where he was welcome to stay but that Sergeant Katrine Tansley said gardaí were not happy with the address provided.

Mr Buttimer said the matter was made more difficult by the fact that the accused could not be brought to the video-link room at Cork Prison because of medical restrictions.

Mr Buttimer asked for the case to be heard in court so that Sgt Tansley and the accused could both be present.