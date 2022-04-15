Roy Keane helps launch new Guide Dog fundraising campaign 

IRISH Guide Dogs for the Blind this week launched a new fundraising campaign ahead of next month’s annual Guide Dog Day.

With the help of a familiar face, the Cork-based charity is asking the public to walk, run, or swim 100km in May for Guide Dog Day, taking place on May 27.

Cork soccer legend Roy Keane got to know ambassador dog Bob, retired guide dog Rory, puppy in training Gordon, and assistance dog Yarrow at this week’s launch, where he offered his support for the initiative.

The charity is aiming to help 85 families this year.

To do so, they are asking members of the public to sign up for the 100km for Guide Dog Day challenge or text WOOF to 50300 to donate just €4.

“The funds raised will mean 85 families’ lives will be changed before the end of the year,” said Tim O’Mahony, chief executive officer of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Sign up at https://www.guidedogs.ie/