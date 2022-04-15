Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 07:00

Roy Keane helps launch new Guide Dog fundraising campaign 

The Cork-based charity is asking the public to walk, run, or swim 100km in May for Guide Dog Day, taking place on May 27.
Roy Keane helps launch new Guide Dog fundraising campaign 

Roy Keane with Apprentice Assistance Dog Instructor Shauna Drummond and Ambassador Dog Bob at this week's 100k for Guide Dog Day launch. Picture: John Allen.

Martha Brennan

IRISH Guide Dogs for the Blind this week launched a new fundraising campaign ahead of next month’s annual Guide Dog Day.

With the help of a familiar face, the Cork-based charity is asking the public to walk, run, or swim 100km in May for Guide Dog Day, taking place on May 27.

Cork soccer legend Roy Keane got to know ambassador dog Bob, retired guide dog Rory, puppy in training Gordon, and assistance dog Yarrow at this week’s launch, where he offered his support for the initiative.

The charity is aiming to help 85 families this year.

To do so, they are asking members of the public to sign up for the 100km for Guide Dog Day challenge or text WOOF to 50300 to donate just €4.

“The funds raised will mean 85 families’ lives will be changed before the end of the year,” said Tim O’Mahony, chief executive officer of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Sign up at https://www.guidedogs.ie/

Read More

Support centre for renal patients set to be developed in Cork city

More in this section

Cork Airport to welcome over 60,000 passengers this Easter Cork Airport to welcome over 60,000 passengers this Easter
Sligo deaths Man remanded in custody charged with murders of two men in Sligo
'The first of many': Lord Mayor welcomes drinking fountain at city park 'The first of many': Lord Mayor welcomes drinking fountain at city park
cork people#roy keanecharity
<p>The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, held a reception in City Hall to honour the Irish Hotels Federation Cork Branch Employee of the Year nominees and to present the award for the Cork Branch Employee of the Year Award this week. Picture: Brian Lougheed.</p>

Cork hotel employees celebrated at City Hall

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more