Man with walking stick assaulted by Cork student in 'unprovoked attack'

A 71-year-old man walking with the aid of a stick who was assaulted by a student was given €5,000 compensation in court as the young man apologised for the unprovoked attack.

22-year-old Cathal Daly of Cool Na Conortha, Rossmore, Clonakilty, County Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the man at Coolgarten Park, Glasheen Road on September 19, 2020.

Defence solicitor Colm O’Rourke said it was an out of character incident. Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court, “It is a very serious charge.”

Mr O’Rourke said,

“He is 22 years old. He apologised Day One. He admitted his involvement and he wrote a letter of apology to the injured party before he took any (legal) advice. And he has brought €5,000 to court.”

Judge Kelleher said, “This was a 71-year-old man minding his own business and he was in a somewhat disabled condition. He (the defendant) was under the influence of drink and drugs.”

Mr O’Rourke, solicitor, said, “The victim has indicated he did not want it to have a negative impact on him (the defendant).”

He added that the probation report had put the accused at a low risk of re-offending and that the counsellor with whom Cathal Daly dealt, described the young man in favourable terms.

Judge Kelleher also acknowledged the absence of previous convictions but said he had to impose a conviction and a €500 fine. Recognisances of €500 were set in the event of an appeal.