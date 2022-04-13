Permission sought for 336-unit strategic housing development in Cork town

PLANNING permission has been sought for a strategic housing development (SHD) in Fermoy.

Cumnor Construction Ltd has applied for permission for the SHD comprising 336 houses and a childcare facility.

The site of the proposed development, which is on 11.75 hectares, is located in the townland in Coolcarron on the southside of Fermoy, off the R639, which would be known in the town as the old Cork road.

Coolcarron, Fermoy, Co.Cork. Picture: Geraldine Coughlan Architects ltd

If planning permission is granted, the development would consist of 336 residential units, comprising 242 dwelling houses, which would be a mixture of two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom detached, semi-detached, and townhouse or terraced units, as well as 94 duplex or simplex units, comprising a mixture of one- and two-bedroom units.

Permission is also being sought for the building of a 587sq m creche or childcare facility, and the proposals include the provision of landscaping and amenity areas to include four open space areas, a 3m-wide shared surface path running along the eastern boundary, and a number of informal grassed areas.

Coolcarron, Fermoy, Co.Cork. Picture: Geraldine Coughlan Architects ltd

The planning application includes provision for “all associated ancillary development including vehicular access on to the R639 road, two access gates to the existing weighbridge and associated ancillary development”.

Fine Gael county councillor Noel McCarthy said he was delighted at the news of the planned development.

“We are crying out for homes in Fermoy, and we have nearly 400 people on the housing list at the moment, so it would be envisaged that a percentage of those houses would be social housing,” he said.

“Fermoy is a great place to live, it’s a lovely town, a great place to raise a family, great schools and sporting facilities, and you’re only 20 minutes from Cork on the motorway.

“It’s a town that has everything going for it, and this is very good news for Fermoy,” said Mr McCarthy.

Fianna Fáil county councillor William O’Leary similarly welcomed the proposed development.

Coolcarron, Fermoy, Co.Cork. Picture: Geraldine Coughlan Architects ltd

“We all know there is a housing crisis, and we have a serious shortage of housing in the north-eastern area of Cork and in the greater Fermoy area,” he said.

“This is a big development for the area, and I would welcome it.

“I would say we need proper planning oversight, good, sustainable development, and full consultation with all of the neighbours.

“That is what we need for developments like this to work well for the greater good of the town and the extended area,” added Mr O’Leary.