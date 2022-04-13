Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 18:10

Man accused of putting ex-partner in fear with phone call in middle of night 

As the judge was explaining to the accused that he should go in the other direction if he sees his ex-partner by chance, the defendant said, “I’ll run.” 
Liam Heylin

A woman told gardaí she was put in fear by her ex-partner by allegedly phoning her at three o’clock in the morning and telling her she would be sorry and that he would come over, break in and beat her.

The case came before an in camera hearing of Cork District Court where there was a garda objection to bail Judge Colm Roberts noted from the terms of the protection order that the kind of contact that was allowed between them was specified as respectful text communication in relation to arrangements for access to their children. The judge said it did not allow for phone calls.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant might not have had a grasp of the particulars of the order because of his own literacy difficulties.

It is alleged that the protection order was breached on March 15 when he allegedly phoned her at 3 am. Mr Buttimer said that what is in the background is an issue about child access. Inspector Martin Canny applied to have the accused remanded in custody.

Judge Roberts said he was going to grant bail on condition that he would have no direct or indirect contact with her and he has to go through his solicitor for child access and he has to stay away from her.

Insp. Canny asked for another condition that he would abstain from all non-prescribed intoxicants.

As the judge was explaining to the accused that he should go in the other direction if he sees his ex-partner by chance, the defendant said, “I’ll run.” 

Judge Roberts said it would be sufficient to walk away quickly. The case against the man, who is aged around 40, was adjourned for three weeks.

