Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 12:19

Over €25k raised by West Cork club ahead of 616km cycle  

The cycling club members are aiming to cycle from Malin Head to Mizen Head over four days between Friday, April 29, and Monday, May 2.
The cycling club members are aiming to cycle from Malin Head to Mizen Head over four days between Friday, April 29, and Monday, May 2.

Roisin Burke

Funds for Air Ambulance are piling up thanks to a West Cork fundraiser that will see 18 cyclists bike 616km over four days in aid of the vital emergency service that receives no state funding.

Clonakilty Cycling Club has raised almost €25,000 through their Malin to Mizen cycle raising money for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The Mal to Miz crew are training hard for the challenge, clocking up between 320 – 350km a week on the bike ahead of the May Bank Holiday challenge.

Speaking to the Echo, Chairperson of Clonakilty Cycling Club Anthony O’Donovan said excitement was at an all-time high ahead of the fundraising event that will see the cyclists travel the length of the country over a long weekend.

“We are getting the final few bits ready at the moment, we have a support vehicle that we are kitting out and everyone is getting prepped for the trip.” 

Mr O’Donovan said the club has been blown away by the response to the fundraiser so far.

“It's been phenomenal. The grá for Air Ambulance in West Cork is very clear, they are a great cause and they receive no state funding so they are totally reliant on donations.” Ahead of the big weekend, the Club chairperson said the entire club was praying to the weather gods for a respite from traditional Irish weather.

“If it was dry and mile with a tailwind behind us, that would be great, we will have to wait and see.” 

To donate, click here.

