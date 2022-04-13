'We are providing a service, and an important one': Calls for multi-million investment in post offices 

A new independent report, commissioned by the Irish Postmasters’ Union, has outlined the need for a €12m investment in An Post by the Government.

Paddy O’Shea, who has been a postmaster in Upper Aghada for the past 41 years, said there are a lot of people who are in need of the postal service and there are benefits to be reaped by funding a revamp of the company.

“We are providing a service, and an important one,” said Mr O’Shea.

The Upper Aghada postmaster said the varied services of the post office must be maintained for the survival of local businesses that thrive off postal activity such as cafes, and for the upkeep of tight-knit communities.

“At An Post, everyone knows everyone, and that is something that should be kept,” he said.

The new Grant Thornton report recommends the Government invests in the post office network, stating that the network is capable of significant growth and offers ways to support Government policy and to promote efficiencies within Government.

The report points to a €12m funding gap that needs to be met by Government investment if the network is to thrive and grow. This funding gap has been reduced by €5m (previously estimated at €17m in a 2020 Grant Thornton report) through the efforts of postmasters investing in their businesses, working with An Post and Government to secure additional services, and responding to community needs with extended opening hours.