Suspended sentence for teenager who entered woman's Cork city apartment

A woman was frightened when a young man came into her apartment by climbing up the drainpipe and getting in the window.

The teenager said he only did this because he was locked out of his friend’s apartment elsewhere in the building.

The young woman who resides in Tivoli did not know who the young man was and had not given anyone any permission to be there, Inspector Martin Canny said at Cork District Court.

Inspector Martin Canny said that when the 17-year-old was asked about the incident he said he did it because he was locked out of his friend’s apartment.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “That is exactly what happened. Originally from Dublin, he was down in Cork with a friend. They were staying in an apartment owned by his friend’s mother.

“When he got locked out he came up with this idea to climb up the drainpipe to the apartment on the second floor. He ran out of steam, literally. He got into the nearest apartment so that he would not fall from the drainpipe.

“He immediately explained to the woman what he was doing and he left. He was entitled to be in the building but clearly not to be in the lady’s apartment.

“He is presently dealing with a substance abuse issue that was in the background.” Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I hope he is on the straight and narrow now. This would have been a frightening incident for this lady.” Mr Buttimer said that another feature of the case was that it occurred in the afternoon rather than late at night.

Judge Kelleher said, “It was a frightening thing for a woman to see a fella coming in the window of her apartment, whatever time it was.”

The judge imposed a three-month suspended sentence for the trespassing by the juvenile.