Lord Mayor’s Spring Ball returns to City Hall

ONE of the “highlights of civic calendars in the city”, the Lord Mayor’s Charity Spring Ball, returns after a two-year absence next month.

The event will be held in City Hall’s iconic Concert Hall on Friday, May 27, in aid of two local charities, Cope Foundation and Down Syndrome Cork.

“Traditionally the Lord Mayor’s ball is one of the highlights of the civic calendars in the city,” Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher told The Echo at the launch of the event.

“Obviously with Covid over the past two years it hasn’t happened.

“Lord Mayor John Sheehan and Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh were unable to hold a ball, but this year I have offered that the two previous Lords Mayor jointly host the ball with me.

“They didn’t get the opportunity to host during Covid, so I think that’s the right and respectful thing to do,” he said.

“It’s for two very important charities which are in need of funding.

“When I sat down to decide on the charities, Cope Foundation and Down Syndrome Cork immediately sprung to mind,” said Mr Kelleher.

The Lord Mayor lauded the work of the two charities, giving particular mention to Cope Foundation’s Ability@Work scheme — a dedicated supported employment service which aims to bring young people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism closer to the labour market — and Down Syndrome Cork’s horticulture-focused training centre for adults with Down syndrome, Field of Dreams.

“We’ll be hoping that we can sell as many tickets as possible because it’s for a good cause,” said Mr Kelleher.

“Tickets are €100 and tables are €1,000. Tickets will be available through the council website, through my office and through Cope Foundation and Down Syndrome Cork.”