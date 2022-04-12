Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 17:18

Man charged with neglect and sexual assault of girl

No details were given of the alleged offences at Cork District Court.
The accused was cautioned that he did not have to make any reply but that anything he might say would be taken down in writing and could be given in evidence. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 32-year-old man was arrested today and charged with the ill-treatment of a girl in his care and alleged sexual assault of her on four occasions.

Detective Garda Craig Peterson of the Protective Services Unit at Anglesea Street Garda Station formally arrested the accused man for the purpose of charging him at the courthouse at Anglesea Street.

The accused was cautioned that he did not have to make any reply but that anything he might say would be taken down in writing and could be given in evidence.

The defendant made no reply to any of the five charges brought against him. The first charge stated that between March 2013 to March 2017, being a person having custody of a child, he did wilfully assault, ill treat or neglect her in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering.

The next four charges relate to a period between June and August 2018 where he allegedly sexually assaulted her on four occasions.

No details were given of the alleged offences at Cork District Court. Inspector Ray Dunne said the director of public prosecutions directed that the case should proceed by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The DPP said it could proceed by trial at the circuit court or he could enter a plea of guilty in the district court and go forward for sentencing at the circuit court.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher asked for a copy of the prosecution statements so that the defendant could decide on whether he was pleading guilty or not guilty.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to a defence application that none of the parties should be identified, as it was suggested that even naming the defendant could lead to identification of the alleged injured party.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail on condition that he would have no contact with the alleged victim, sign twice a week at his local garda station, reside at his home address and undertake not to apply for a passport or travel documents.

The case was adjourned until May 3 to allow time for documents to be sent to the defence.

