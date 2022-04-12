Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 17:16

Cork woman whose son was airlifted to hospital after falling under moving tractor to run marathon for ICAA

Olivia Cotter from Doneraile plans to run the Dublin Marathon on October 30 in aid of the Irish Community Air Ambulance. She has first-hand experience of the service — her son was airlifted to Cork University Hospital after falling under a moving tractor in July 2020.
Echo reporter

THE Irish Community Air Ambulance is encouraging runners to sign up for the Dublin Marathon to raise funds for the organisation.

The event returns for the first time since 2019 and is sold out. However, a limited number of charity places are available.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) air ambulance works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and responds to serious emergency and trauma calls from its base in Rathcool, Co Cork every day of the year.

The organisation also funds a Critical Care Rapid Response service staffed by volunteer doctors and an Advanced Life Support Doctor Service with community-based GPs. The rapid response vehicles are on the ground in counties Dublin, Mayo, and Donegal.

“TJ was 16 at the time and was helping out with the hay at home,” she says. 

“He went to climb on the tractor like he had done thousands of times before, but missed his footing and went under it. We rang the emergency services straight away and they tasked the Irish Community Air Ambulance. The helicopter was here in seven minutes.

"TJ was bleeding from his ear so we were afraid that he had suffered a head injury. Thankfully, he had a lucky escape and was allowed home the next day. I know it could have easily been much worse and I’m so thankful that the air ambulance was there.”

Olivia is encouraging others to consider running this year’s marathon for the Irish Community Air Ambulance. She added: “I never believed I had it in me to do a marathon, but this October’s event will be my fourth. I’m not built for speed, but a finish is a finish, and I’ll be getting the same medal as the top runners.”

The organisation is also encouraging Dublin Marathon participants who have already secured their place to pick the Irish Community Air Ambulance as their charity of choice.

Visit https://communityairambulance.ie/marathons/

charitycork peopleemergency services
