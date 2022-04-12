Clean Coasts asks cooks to curb waste habits

CLEAN Coasts has launched a new campaign to encourage people not to pour grease down their sinks this Easter.

The ‘Rethink the Sink’ campaign was created in partnership with Irish Water and asks cooks to correctly dispose of fats, oils, or greases (FOGs).

A recent survey showed that four in 10 people pour hot oils down the sink after cooking, which can cause blockages in pipe and sewer networks.

According to Clean Coasts, FOGs should be collected in a heatproof container, such as a carton, tin or jar, allowed to cool, and then thrown in the rubbish bin.

“FOGs may seem like liquid when poured, but they cool and harden as they travel along the pipes and can cause blockages in our homes, businesses, the public sewer network, and wastewater treatment plants, and can even lead to overflows of sewage in our communities and pollution in rivers, on beaches, and in the ocean,” a spokesperson for Clean Coasts said.

“When FOGs combine with wipes and other sewage-related litter, fatbergs can form. Irish Water clears hundreds of blockages including fatbergs from the wastewater network every week.”

A number of celebrity chefs have teamed up with the organisations to promote the campaign, including Kevin Dundon, Gina Daly, JP McMahon, and Cork’s Lilly Higgins.

“This campaign provides valuable information on how to dispose of those residue fats on baking trays and pans so that sinks and waterways stay clean and clear,” Ms Higgins said.

Ian Ó Mahony of Irish Water added: “Last year we responded to approximately 10,000 customer notified blockages along the wastewater network.

“We are reminding the public to ‘Think Before You Pour’ this Easter to help us safeguard the wastewater network and local environment.”