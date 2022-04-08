Cork library hosts War of Independence exhibition

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 09:03

Martha Brennan

A NEW exhibition on the War of Independence and the Civil War has opened at Bandon Library.

Developed by Cork County Council and supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, the exhibition features 24 panels documenting key events from the time.

It looks at notable Cork figures such as Tom Barry, Seán Moylan, Liam Lynch and Michael Collins, while also examining the important role of women in the wars, as well as the community impact and the civilian experience.

Notable War of Independence engagements explored include the Clonmult, Dripsey, and Kilmichael Ambushes, while Civil War events featured include the Battle for Cork and the killing of Michael Collins at Béal na mBláth.

The exhibition was launched this week by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan.

“One hundred years on from these conflicts, which reached every town and village on the island of Ireland, we have the opportunity to explore what our statehood means and see how ordinary people like ourselves lived through rapidly changing times," Ms Coughlan said.

"This is thanks in large part to the incredible local efforts of historians, enthusiasts and community groups who have kept our connection to the past alive in Cork County. This is a must-see for anyone looking to better understand the conflicts that shaped our nation.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, added: “Cork County Council has an important duty to preserve, enrich and support local cultural heritage, and this exhibition in Bandon highlights how the work that happens in the sector here, whether community and voluntary led or engaged by professional and academic historians, feeds into the national understanding of the past and our place in relation to it. 

"This is also a fantastic showcase of the range of learning opportunities available in our libraries."

The exhibition will also be available to view at Newmarket, Bantry, and Youghlan libraries over the coming months, with additional locations to be announced.

It can be viewed in Bandon from 9.30am to 5.30am, Tuesdays to Saturdays, until April 28.

