Corkman charged over seizure of €17k of cocaine

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said that charges arising out of the same case were previously struck out because of the delay in getting directions from the DPP. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A STASH of cocaine with a street value of €16,950 was uncovered at a house in Farranree last October and now a 21-year-old Corkman has been charged with various drug counts in relation to the seizure.

The charges against Jake O’Sullivan with an address at Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, relate to a house at Fairfield Road in Farranree.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said that charges arising out of the same case were previously struck out because of the delay in getting directions from the DPP.

Now Mr O’Sullivan has been charged again.

The most serious charge alleges that he had cocaine with a street value exceeding €10,000 — the threshold figure that allows for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

On the application of Inspector Martin Canny, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused on bail. Conditions require him to sign on at Gurranabraher Garda Station on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.

He is also required to surrender his passport and undertake not to apply for a new one.

Mr Collins-Daly said of the accused: 

“He is not working and he is not currently on social welfare. He is making arrangements to apply for social welfare.”

Judge Kelleher granted an application for free legal aid.

Insp Canny said they were still awaiting directions from the DPP.

The case was adjourned until May 16 with the accused on bail.

Mr O’Sullivan is charged with possession of cocaine and having the cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply to others at the house at Fairfield Road, Farranree, Cork, on Saturday evening, October 9, 2021.

He is also charged with having more than €13,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply.

Finally, he is charged with having a small amount of cannabis for his own use.

