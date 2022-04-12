Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 07:00

Cork Simon Community gets the go-ahead to build dozens of homes in the city

The well-known charity lodged the application with Cork City Council last year for the residential development at a site at Alfred St/Railway St at the location of the former Saab car dealership.
The planning application sought permission for the demolition of existing warehouse buildings and the construction of the residential development consisting of 78 apartments in a mix of two-bed, one-bed, and studio apartments. A café/retail unit was also included as part of the proposed scheme.

Amy Nolan

CORK Simon Community has been granted conditional planning permission for the development of dozens of homes in a prime location within the city.

Cork City Council submitted a request for further information before making a decision on the application, which resulted in some changes to the proposed scheme. One of the concerns expressed by the council was inadequate light in some of the proposed apartments. Revised plans were then submitted to implement changes where possible to increase residents’ access to daylight and sunlight, including amendments to open plan layouts.

The new building will be divided into two blocks — a ten-storey block and an eight-storey block — organised around Turbine House.

Cork Simon Community previously stated that the proposed development “aligns seamlessly” with the charity’s focus on creating a permanent solution to the homelessness crisis.

“Some of the residents who will occupy the apartments will be leaving homelessness and some of them have never been homeless but have a housing need,” a spokesperson said.

The planning approval is subject to 20 conditions which have yet to be published.

