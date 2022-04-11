Emergency services called to scene after car crashed into railings in Cork city

Cork City Fire Service had a busy Sunday night when, in addition to attending a number of minor fires along with a ‘well developed’ house fire, they had to assist after a car crashed into metal railings around an ESB sub-station on the northside of the city.

The single-vehicle collision occurred around 10pm in Knocknaheeny on Sunday night.

A Garda spokesperson said no serious injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

The Fire Service spokesperson said the driver managed to extricate himself from the wreck before they arrived and their job was relatively easy.

“All we had to do was put the vehicle back on its wheels as it had turn over on its side from the impact of the collision.”

Gardaí also attended the scene of the collision on Dave McCarthy Road in Cork.

