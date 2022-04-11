Pop Up Movie Club returning to Cork this May Bank Holiday weekend

The Pop Up Movie Club is hosting a range of outdoor movie screenings in Cork this May Bank Holiday weekend.

The PopUp Movie Club is returning to the site of Bells Field in Fota House and Gardens for its fourth outdoor cinema summer season.

A fun-filled family day will kick off the new season on Saturday, April 29 with the screening of Inside Out followed by Despicable and topped off by The Greatest Showman. Later that evening will see Legally Blonde on the big screen for the slightly older kids to enjoy.

On Sunday, May 1, UP will be shown on the big screen followed by Finding Nemo, then family favourite Grease will be followed by another classic chick flick Dirty Dancing to top off the weekend.

Local vendors Fado Coffees vintage coffee van will be serving warm refreshments while Keiths Cones will be on hand to satisfy peoples’ sweet tooth.

People are invited to bring blankets, beanbags or deck chairs, and to sit back and enjoy the screenings.

For more info check our website www.thepopupmovieclub.ie, Facebook @thepopupmovieclub Instagram @thepopupmove or email info@thepopupmovieclub.ie.