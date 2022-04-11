Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 13:26

Pop Up Movie Club returning to Cork this May Bank Holiday weekend

Popular pop up screenings are set to return to Cork this summer, kicking off with a selection of screenings this May Bank Holiday.
Pop Up Movie Club returning to Cork this May Bank Holiday weekend

The PopUp Movie Club is returning to the site of Bells Field in Fota House and Gardens for its fourth outdoor cinema summer season.

Breda Graham

The Pop Up Movie Club is hosting a range of outdoor movie screenings in Cork this May Bank Holiday weekend.

The PopUp Movie Club is returning to the site of Bells Field in Fota House and Gardens for its fourth outdoor cinema summer season.

A fun-filled family day will kick off the new season on Saturday, April 29 with the screening of Inside Out followed by Despicable and topped off by The Greatest Showman. Later that evening will see Legally Blonde on the big screen for the slightly older kids to enjoy.

On Sunday, May 1, UP will be shown on the big screen followed by Finding Nemo, then family favourite Grease will be followed by another classic chick flick Dirty Dancing to top off the weekend.

Local vendors Fado Coffees vintage coffee van will be serving warm refreshments while Keiths Cones will be on hand to satisfy peoples’ sweet tooth.

People are invited to bring blankets, beanbags or deck chairs, and to sit back and enjoy the screenings.

For more info check our website www.thepopupmovieclub.ie, Facebook @thepopupmovieclub Instagram @thepopupmove or email info@thepopupmovieclub.ie.

Read More

Kinsale to celebrate fort centenary on Easter Monday

More in this section

Drop nasal sample into rapid antigen test stick. Decrease in positive PCR and antigen tests reported
UCC celebrates the achievements of five pioneering alumni achievers UCC celebrates the achievements of five pioneering alumni achievers
Child playing with mathematical toy Childcare crisis: Workers leaving sector 'in droves' as Cork families pay 'obscene' rates for care
Dozens of new jobs planned for Cork town after local business bought by global company

Dozens of new jobs planned for Cork town after local business bought by global company

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more