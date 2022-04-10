Decrease in positive PCR and antigen tests reported

There has been a decrease in the number of laboratory-confirmed PCR positive cases and self-reported positive antigen tests in Week 13 of 2022, compared to the week previous.

The latest report on the epidemiology of Covid-19 in Ireland from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) records the latest data relating to PCR positive confirmed cases notified on the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR), and antigen-positive tests registered on the HSE Positive Antigen Portal from March 27 to April 2.

In the week from March 27 to April 2, there were 33,671 laboratory-confirmed PCR positive cases notified on CIDR, a 34.9% decrease compared to the previous week.

In addition, there were 41,718 self-reported positive antigen tests registered on the HSE Positive Antigen Portal, a 47.9% decrease compared to the previous week.

In Cork, there were 4,242 Covid-19 cases reported on CIDR from March 27 to April 2 and the incidence rate per 100,000 population was 781.4.

Nationally, the highest number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases in week 13 was in the age group of 35 to 44 years with 20.9% notified in week 13.

Of the 33,671 confirmed PCR Covid-19 cases, the mean and median age were 43 and 42 respectively.

The highest percentage of cases was in the 35 to 44-year-old age group, accounting for 20.9% of notified cases.

The highest incidence by age was in the 85+-year-old age group, with an incidence of 1,360 per 100,000. More females (57.6%) than males (42.4%) had a positive PCR test.

A total of 1,196 confirmed Covid-19 cases notified on CIDR in the last week were hospitalised. The highest percentage of hospitalised cases by age group was in the 85+-year-old age group, 24.8% of whom were hospitalised.

The mean and median age of those who registered a positive antigen test on the HSE Positive Antigen Portal in the past epidemiological week was 37 and 38 years respectively. More females (55.5%) than males (41.8%) registered a positive antigen test.

Since the start of the pandemic 6,799 Covid-19 deaths among notified Covid-19 cases have been reported on CIDR. Of these, 28 had a date of death in week 13.