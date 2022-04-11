Childcare crisis: Workers leaving sector 'in droves' as Cork families pay 'obscene' rates for care

Siptu strategic organiser Eva Mitchell said many of the union’s members have had to leave the sector due to the low salaries.
“A lot of our members had to leave the sector as their wages are too low... They couldn’t afford to work and have their kids in care and education, so that is a huge issue. People are leaving the sector in their droves,” she said.
Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said families in Cork City and county are paying on average €800 per month per child, which he described as “crazy money”.
“The system isn’t working for parents, for staff, nor for providers. Fees are far too high, and wages are far too low. The rising childcare costs are like a second mortgage for families.”