Cork hospital appeals to public to only attend ED if 'absolutely necessary' as it manages Covid surge

Management at Cork University Hospital (CUH) have appealed to members of the general public to only attend the emergency department if “absolutely necessary”

MANAGEMENT at Cork University Hospital (CUH) have appealed to members of the general public to only attend the emergency department if “absolutely necessary” as it manages a surge in Covid-19 activity along with increased emergency presentations to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the increased level of activity and subsequent admissions means that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

“All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised,” they added.

“Management at CUH would like to remind the general public that they should explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department including: General Practitioner / South Doc; Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork, Telephone - 021-4926900; Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital, Telephone 027 50133; and Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital, Telephone 022 – 58506,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: “Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue.

“Hospital management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.”

