Cork driver arrested for driving at dangerous speed on the M8 near Fermoy

A driver in Cork was arrested on Saturday morning and is facing a court appearance after Gardaí detected him driving at more than 220 kilometres per hour.

The driver was observed travelling in excess of 220 kilometres per hour on the M8 near Fermoy on Saturday, April 9.

He has been charged to appear at Fermoy District Court and faces heavy penalties if convicted.

"The driver of the car was observed travelling in excess of 220 kilometres per hour on the M8 near Fermoy earlier today. At this speed, he failed to observe the unmarked Roads Policing Unit car which he overtook and was arrested for dangerous driving," Gardaí said on Twitter.

"He has been charged to appear at Fermoy District Court and now faces heavy penalties if convicted," the Gardaí added on Twitter.

Gardaí said the recent good weather should make driving more enjoyable and safer if speed limits are observed.

They have advised motorists not to put other road users at risk to save seconds off their journey.