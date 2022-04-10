West Cork jazz festival returns next month 

THE Ballydehob Jazz Festival will return to the streets of West Cork next month.

Taking place on the May bank holiday weekend, the festival will host 30 events in the village, including a free live music trail.

Performances from leading Irish and international jazz acts will take place, including by artists such as Fixity, Donal Dineen, Goodnight Circus, Paul Dunlea, Cormac McCarthy, Runaway Retros, the Jabin Ward Trio, Eve Clague & the Valentines, and more.

Headliner Karen Underwood makes her Ballydehob debut on April 29, mixing stories of her Chicago roots with the music of Nina Simone, Quincy Jones, and Etta James, while Saturday’s headliner, Tatiana Eva-Marie & The Avalon Jazz band, comes from New York City.

According to organisers: “Tatiana explores her love for jazz through a wide range of musical styles, from 1930s pop to modern jazz, her own French and Gypsy heritage; a love for the Parisian art scene of the 1920s through ’60s, a fascination for New Orleans jazz; and a deep connection to the Great American Songbook.”

On Sunday, the annual New Orleans-themed jazz parade will return to the streets with Ballydehob’s jazz giant puppet family.

Festival-goers can also enjoy a late-night jazz club on Saturday and Sunday nights with the Canibal Dandies and numerous jazz DJs.

Meanwhile, a number of swing dance classes led by international dance instructor Peter Loggins will take place, as will a small mural exhibition co-ordinated by Shane O’Driscoll of the Ardú Street Art Project.

Food and craft stalls will be selling original artwork, crafts, and delicious food on Sunday afternoon, with live music and pop-up circus performances to feature.

This year launches the first Ballydehob jazz poetry slam, in partnership with the Working Artist Studio, which will feature some of Ireland’s finest young poets and spoken-word artists including David Jackson, Katie Mathúna, Julie Goo, and Pól O Cólmáin.