Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 08:35

Man prosecuted following confrontation over popcorn at Cork cinema 

He reacted so aggressively at the scene that he had to be restrained on the floor.
Insisting on getting popcorn at 10.30pm at night when the counter was closed resulted in a man being prosecuted on public order charges.

Liam Heylin

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred on February 20.

He said 34-year-old Michael O’Callaghan of 36 Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, reacted so aggressively at the scene that he had to be restrained on the floor.

“He entered the cinema looking for popcorn. The security officer told him the shop was closed.

“He became aggressive and tore the jacket of the security man.” 

Frank Buttimer, solicitor said the accused was working in construction.

He said the defendant had problems with alcohol but was off drink for four weeks now.

Mr Buttimer said that the defendant also had been off alcohol for a lengthy period before the incidents that came to the attention of Cork District Court.

The most recent of the two incidents was at the Gate cinema where he admitted causing criminal damage to the jacket, being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Second incident 

The other incident occurred on October 13 2021 at Emmet Place, Cork, where he got involved in an incident that had nothing to do with him.

“He decided to intervene for no reason, other than being drunk. 

In the February incident he was told a service was not available to him and he ended up being dealt with by the security staff. He has written a letter of apology,” Mr Buttimer said.

In respect of the October 2021 incident he admitted engaging in threatening behaviour, failing to give his name when requested by gardaí and failing to leave the scene of a disturbance when directed.

