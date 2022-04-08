Vulnerable man slapped and robbed of €35 in cash after he left shop in Cork city 

A vulnerable young man was approached twice in a supermarket and asked for money and after he left the shop he was slapped on the face and robbed of €35 in cash.

28-year-old Patrick Butler of 2 Gweedore Avenue, Mayfield, was jailed for six months for carrying out the robbery.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He slapped him in some way and took €35 from his pocket. It is a serious matter. And it is worrying that it would happen in a public place like this.”

The judge agreed to fix recognisances in the event of an appeal – a €750 cash lodgement and a €750 independent surety.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on May 20 2021 gardaí responded to a call about a robbery from a person at Hollyhill shopping centre.

“Gardaí met the injured party, a vulnerable adult, who alleged to gardaí that he had been robbed of €35 by a man who was unknown to him.

“He said the man approached him on two occasions while in Supervalu in Hollyhill and asked for money.

“He said the man subsequently followed him from the shop and approached him again. He said the man slapped him on the face before going to his jacket pocket and taking the €35.

“This occurred outside the community centre in Hollyhill shopping centre, around the corner from Supervalu.”

The defendant was later identified on CCTV and pleaded guilty to carrying out the robbery.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said that while there was a plea of guilty there was a dispute about the facts of the case.

“There is something of an issue in relation to the facts. The injured party says my client was a stranger to him. Mr Butler says he did know the injured party and had known him for some time. He says he had loaned him money previously and he approached him to have the money repaid to him.

“My client met him randomly. He mentioned the money again and was told he (the injured party) did not have the money. He (the defendant) said he had the money and took it from him.

“My client disputes the injured party’s account. He accepts he did take the money and did not have permission to take the money. But it was not a case of making a random approach to a stranger,” Mr Buttimer said.

Sgt. Lyons said he went through the investigation file and that the injured party did not mention anywhere knowing the defendant.

Mr Buttimer said the defendant had since addressed his alcohol difficulty and he apologised for his behaviour. The solicitor said the defendant had brought the €35 to court for the injured party.