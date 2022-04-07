Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 08:45

87 prisoners test positive for Covid in Cork Prison

It follows confirmation earlier in the week that an outbreak in the prison had seen 28 prisoners testing positive.
87 prisoners test positive for Covid in Cork Prison

A total of 87 prisoners from the A and B Division of Cork Prison have tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said.

Donal O’Keeffe

THE Irish Prison Service has confirmed that 87 prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cork Prison, with infections in the prison trebling since Monday.

It follows confirmation earlier in the week that an outbreak in the prison had seen 28 prisoners testing positive.

A total of 87 prisoners from the A and B Division of Cork Prison have tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said.

“A review team has been established and as a precautionary measure all prisoners who require testing on A and B division have been tested,” the spokesperson said.

“A restricted regime will be in place until all test results are returned.”

When asked by The Echo the specifics of those restrictions, the spokesperson said prisoners who have tested positive for Covid-19 will not be able to receive prison visits until they test negative.

The total number of prisoners that have tested positive for Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,270.

“Given the current level of prevalence of the virus in the community the Irish Prison Service now faces an ongoing challenge in continuing to keep prisoners safe from infection,” the IPS spokesperson said.

“The service is working closely with Public Health [and] HSE with regard to the management of the current outbreaks including testing arrangements for staff and prisoners, if required.”

Read More

Outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed at Cork Prison

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jul 19, 2021 Cork-based security staff to be temporarily reassigned to Dublin Airport to help address operational challenges
CC HIGH COURT Cork woman (24) settles her case for alleged delay in diagnosis of her hearing loss for €850,000
Judge tells courtroom there is a 'huge problem with people misbehaving' at Cork hospital Judge tells courtroom there is a 'huge problem with people misbehaving' at Cork hospital
cork prison#covid-19
<p>ADI Roche, the founder and CEO of Chernobyl Children’s International, has expressed concern about the level of radiation discovered in the Ivankiv region following its liberation by the Ukrainian army. Photo by Ger McCarthy.</p>

Concerns raised over level of radiation discovered at area near Chernobyl

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more