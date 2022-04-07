87 prisoners test positive for Covid in Cork Prison

THE Irish Prison Service has confirmed that 87 prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cork Prison, with infections in the prison trebling since Monday.

It follows confirmation earlier in the week that an outbreak in the prison had seen 28 prisoners testing positive.

A total of 87 prisoners from the A and B Division of Cork Prison have tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said.

“A review team has been established and as a precautionary measure all prisoners who require testing on A and B division have been tested,” the spokesperson said.

“A restricted regime will be in place until all test results are returned.”

When asked by The Echo the specifics of those restrictions, the spokesperson said prisoners who have tested positive for Covid-19 will not be able to receive prison visits until they test negative.

The total number of prisoners that have tested positive for Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,270.

“Given the current level of prevalence of the virus in the community the Irish Prison Service now faces an ongoing challenge in continuing to keep prisoners safe from infection,” the IPS spokesperson said.

“The service is working closely with Public Health [and] HSE with regard to the management of the current outbreaks including testing arrangements for staff and prisoners, if required.”