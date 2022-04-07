Report finds no HAP properties available in Cork city and suburbs during survey

The stark finding was highlighted in the latest Simon Communities of Ireland’s quarterlyreport, which examined the experience of people on a low income and dependent on HAP to access housing in the private rental market and looked at the availability of homes to rent over a three-day period in March.
It showed that there were no properties available to rent in any of four household categories within standard or discretionary HAP limits in 10 study areas around the country, including the two areas in Cork.
The report has prompted calls for a review of current HAP rates, with Cork Simon campaigns and communications manager, Paul Sheehan, saying that the organisation has witnessed an increase in the number of people seeking their assistance.