Woman charged with attacking man at his Cork home with a hatchet complained about delays in her case 

THE woman charged with attacking a man at his home with a hatchet complained through her solicitor that she has been remanded in custody for the past nine weeks and doesn’t know what is causing the delay.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that there were no directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case yet.

Linda O’Flynn, aged 28, of no fixed address, appeared by video link from prison.

Her solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said she had been in custody for nine weeks in relation to this case alone.

“I don’t understand what the delay is,” Mr Kelleher said.

Sgt Davis said investigating gardaí had to secure medical reports and other matters before the file could be sent to the DPP.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the young woman in continuing custody for another fortnight.

Linda O’Flynn is accused of assault causing harm to the man at his home on Middle Glanmire Road in Cork on January 18.

Det Garda Liam Finn said it was alleged that a woman known to the injured party called to his apartment that night and was present for 30 minutes when another man called to the house and that he allegedly assaulted the householder with a hatchet, while the woman was allegedly shouting at him, “Gag him”, in relation to the injured party.

“Paramedics attended the scene where the injured party had a broken wrist, broken fingers, a number of facial injuries — very bad facial injuries which will require surgery. He had lacerations to his head, body and right thigh,” Det Garda Finn said.

It was alleged that the injured party was struck with the blunt and sharp end of the hatchet.

Linda O’Flynn said in her unsuccessful bail application: “I wasn’t nowhere near that address.” Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail at Cork District Court and remanded Linda O’Flynn in custody when she was first charged. Mr Kelleher, defence solicitor, said the appeal for bail to the High Court was ongoing.