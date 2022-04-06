Cork-based Briton appears in court in connection with alleged threat against former MP

A CORK-based Briton allegedly made a call to Cambridgeshire police referring to the murder of a British MP and threatening to set fire to a former MP saying, “It is only the start of it for Number 10.”

Details of two phone calls allegedly made by Daniel Weavers, aged 41, were disclosed by Detective Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan at Cork District Court on Wednesday.

The detective arrested Daniel Weavers today for the purpose of charging him with one count.

The defendant had previously been charged with a count of sending by telephone a message that was menacing. When the second charge was brought against him today he made no reply to the charge.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment or summarily at Cork District Court on a plea of guilty only.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked for an outline of the allegations so that he could decide if he too would accept jurisdiction to deal with the cases on a plea of guilty.

Det. Garda O’Callaghan said it was alleged that two calls were made to Cambridgeshire police – one at 12.23am and the other at 12.43am, both on the same date October 18, 2021.

“He referred to setting fire to a named MP and he referred to the recent death of an MP in England, saying he was going to start taking MPs and this is just the start of it for Number 10. In relation to a former Labour MP he said he was going to set fire to her tonight (and another threat against her).”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said it was alleged that both calls were received at the call centre for Cambridgeshire police.

Judge Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the matter at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, asked for the matter to be adjourned until May 4 so that the defence could consider whether there would be a plea of guilty to the charges or if the case would be contested, which would require preparation of a book of evidence for trial by indictment.

Daniel Weavers, with an address at Castletreasure, Douglas, was remanded on bail to appear again at Cork District Court in a month.

The engineer now faces two related charges that at different times on October 18 last, he did at Castletreasure, Douglas, send by telephone a message that was menacing, contrary to the Post Office (Amendment) Act 1951, as amended by the Communications Regulations (Amendment) Act 2007.

Detective Garda O’Callaghan of Douglas Garda Station previously testified that the accused also made no reply to the first charge when it was put to him after caution.

There was no objection to bail on a number of conditions and defence solicitor, Eddie Burke confirmed that his client was willing to abide by the bail terms.

Bail conditions required him to abstain from all intoxicants, surrender his passport and sign on every Saturday at Togher Garda Station. It is also required that he would have no unwarranted communication with the British police authorities. Another condition of his bail requires him to provide gardaí with the number of an Irish mobile phone which he would keep fully charged and in credit so he could be contactable 24/7. He must also notify gardaí of any change of address.