Man who resorted to begging on release from hospital sentenced

A young man who had just been released from hospital resorted to begging on the street and now he has been given a five-day sentence in default of payment of a €200 fine.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that Tadgh Tuschewski of no fixed address was obstructing the free passage of pedestrians on Paul Street on the afternoon of March 16 by begging with a paper cup in front of him.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the defendant had just been released from hospital and had no belongings and resorted to begging.