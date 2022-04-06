Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 10:53

Self-scheduled vaccination appointments available in Cork

People have also been reminded that it is important not to attend a vaccination centre if they have Covid-19.
Self-scheduled vaccination appointments are available for booking in Cork city and West Cork over the coming days.

Breda Graham

Walk-in clinics are also open for five to 11-year-olds to receive their vaccinations.

Bantry

The Bantry Vaccination Centre at the Bantry Primary Care Centre (P75TE27) has appointments available to book for people aged 12 and older for 1st and 2nd vaccination doses and for booster vaccinations on Friday from 9am to 4pm and Saturday from 1.30pm to 4pm. 12 to 15-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The centre also has appointments available for children aged five to 11 for 1st and 2nd vaccination doses on Saturday from 9am to 12pm.

Walk-in clinics are open at the centre for five to 11-year-olds for 1st and 2nd vaccination doses on Saturday from 9am to 12pm.

Cork city

The North Main Street Vaccination Centre in Cork city (T12 A6WX) has appointments available to book for people aged 12 and older for 1st and 2nd vaccination doses and for booster vaccinations on Thursday from 8am to 5.30pm, Friday from 8am to 5.30pm and Sunday from 9am to 5.30pm.

On Saturday, there are appointments available from 8am to 5.30pm for children aged five to 11 for 1st and 2nd vaccination doses.

Walk-in clinics are open for five to 11-year-olds for 1st and 2nd vaccination doses on Saturday from 8am to 5.30pm.

Walk-in clinics are also open for people aged 12 years and older for 1st and 2nd vaccination doses and for booster vaccinations on Thursday from 8am to 5.30pm, Friday from 9am to 5.30pm and Sunday 9am to 5.30pm.

Important information

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) has reminded parents and guardians to speak to staff at the vaccination centres for further information regarding their child’s vaccination.

People have also been reminded that it is important not to attend a vaccination centre if they have Covid-19, if they have symptoms of Covid-19 or if they have been told to restrict their movements.

It’s also important for people to check their eligibility online on hse.ie before self-scheduling their appointment.

People can book appointments at vaccination centres here

People aged 65 and over to receive second Covid booster vaccine

<p>NIAC has reiterated its previous recommendation that pregnant women and adolescents from 12 years of age should be offered mRNA Covid-19 primary and booster vaccination at any stage of pregnancy.</p>

People aged 65 and over to receive second Covid booster vaccine

