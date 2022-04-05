Man caught begging on Cork bridge to get money to go home is caught begging again on same bridge 

A Romanian national caught begging on Nano Nagle bridge in Cork city last year claimed he was trying to get the money to go home and he later did travel home - only to return to Cork and beg again on the same bridge last week.

The accused man, Vasile Codreanu of Cork Simon Community, has appeared at Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing the free passage of pedestrians by begging.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the defendant was observed on October 10 2021 sitting on Nano Nagle pedestrian bridge between Grand Parade and Sullivan’s Quay, Cork. He was begging and obstructing the free passage of pedestrians.

There was a similar offence last week. On Friday, April 1 the same man was seen committing the same offence in the same place, on the middle of Nano Nagle bridge.

The accused pleaded guilty to both offences.

Dennis Healy solicitor said the accused came to Ireland in the middle of last year after hearing that there was a prospect of getting work in construction.

“Even though he has certificates and safety passes in Romania they are not recognised and he was unable to get work.

“He was begging to get money to go home,” Mr Healy said in respect of the October incident.

The solicitor said the defendant, who is in his forties, did go home but came back again last week and once again tried in vain to get work in construction.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined the accused €100 on each of the offences.

A charge of failing to turn up in court on one occasion was taken into consideration.