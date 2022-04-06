Cork man found in possession of extendable baton in hospital given suspended sentence

A young man in possession of an extendable baton in hospital has been given a six-month suspended jail term.

Charlie Milner of Inisórga, Curraclogh, Bandon, County Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to being in possession of the weapon.

Garda Adrian Jegier responded to a call from security staff at Cork University Hospital on November 14 2020.

They believed that a young man had some sort of weapon. When Garda Jegier searched him he found that he was carrying an extendable baton.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said the young man was pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity to having the baton.

“He did not actually threaten anyone with the extendable baton. It would not be as long as the garda asp,” Mr Cuddigan said.

The solicitor said Milner had a legitimate reason to be at the hospital but had no excuse for carrying the item and he should not have had it.

While intoxication was not an issue at the time, Mr Cuddigan said the defendant was attending for treatment for addiction difficulties.

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was a concern that the defendant had convictions including one for assault causing harm in the past.

However, noting recent steps taken in terms of rehabilitation, the judge imposed a six-month sentence which he suspended on condition that the accused would keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a period of two years.

Judge Kelleher said to the 20-year-old, “It is up to you – you will put yourself in prison, not me."